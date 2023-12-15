Weekend Forecast: Showers set to return after dry spell

(WOWT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a stretch of dry weather across the region, we are tracking soggy conditions on Sunday. We could also see some snowflakes by early next week.

Weekend Forecast

We are dry for the first half of the weekend. Highs remain above average in the upper-50s. Some spots could see the lower-60s! We stay partly sunny on Saturday.

Rain chances increase by Saturday night, mainly after midnight. Spotty showers are likely. Lows only fall into the upper-40s as clouds increase.

Sunday is looking soggy at times. We remain cloudy and cooler. Highs only reach the upper-40s and lower-50s as scattered showers stick around. We could also see breezy winds at times.

Lows only fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s under a cloudy sky. Again, spotty showers are possible into Sunday night as breezy conditions linger.

The good news, we are not anticipating any severe weather with this Sunday system, but some heavier pockets of rain are possible.

Cooler For Early Next Week

Spotty showers look possible to start the new work week. However, as cooler air filters in, we could see a few snowflakes on Monday, mainly in the higher elevations. It all depends on the amount of moisture we have once the chilly air settles into the region. I am not expecting any issues. Highs top out in the lower-40s. However, as lows tumble into the mid-20s by Monday night, if we have any moisture left on the roads, we could potentially see some pockets of black ice.

A cold day is on tap for Tuesday. We stay dry and partly cloudy, but highs only reach the mid-30s by Tuesday afternoon. Overnight lows are frigid in the mid-20s.

A slow warming trend will start on Wednesday. We are tracking more dry weather as we remain partly sunny. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-40s, and lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures top out near average on Thursday as the forecast stays dry. We are back in the lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Friday is also looking dry and mild. Highs are back in the mid-50s under a partly sunny sky. Low temperatures fall into the lower-40s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
MGN Online
KY-15 reopened following Breathitt Co. crash
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Kayla Cornett
Sheriff: Woman arrested following burglary investigation
Elk generic
Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather NOW Friday Forecast - 12/15/23
Sunny skies
Rain returns Sunday
Sugar Camp Mountain // Allen Bolling
Rain chances increase by Sunday
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 12/14/23