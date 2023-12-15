Stoops speaks ahead of UK’s Gator Bowl vs Clemson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK football head coach Mark Stoops spoke in a news conference on Friday, Dec. 15 ahead of the Cats’ bowl game against No. 22 Clemson.

Stoops started the conversation discussing the talent and pedigree Clemson football will bring to UK’s bowl game matchup this season.

“So, just starting our prep on Clemson, you know, obviously a very good football team,” Stoops said. “Very consistent. They’ve been winners and won a lot of games for a lot of years, so credit Dabo and his staff. You look at them and they are a team built like just about everybody we see in the SEC.”

The Cats have already made a few additions via the transfer portal like former five-star prospect & Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff, former UNT wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin, and former OSU running back Chip Trayanum.

“I feel very good about, you know, our additions and were not quite done there as well, so we’ll continue to work on that,” Stoops said.

Here is Stoops’ full pre-Gator Bowl news conference:

The Cats will take on No. 22 Clemson in the 37th annual Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.