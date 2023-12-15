Shop With a Trooper tradition continues for KSP Post 9

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 gathered at Pikeville Walmart Friday for the annual...
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 gathered at Pikeville Walmart Friday for the annual Shop With a Trooper event.(Buddy Forbes)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 gathered at Pikeville Walmart Friday, getting festive with the annual Shop With a Trooper program.

The event brought in around 70 kids from the five Post 9 counties, giving them a shopping spree, McDonald’s lunch, holiday food baskets, and more. The program- funded by community donations and partnerships- works with family resource centers to find two kids from each elementary school every year, giving them a Christmas to remember.

Troopers say it is always a blessing to see the smiles on the faces of the kids- saying the true gift is not the tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise, but the memories made.

“Something about going down the toy aisle and I’m pushing the buggy and the kid is just slinging toys over their head. And I’m trying to catch them and trying to throw them in there and make sure they all get in the buggy,” said Trooper Michael Coleman, Post 9 Public Affairs Officer. “Just that excitement of going down that aisle is probably the most favorite part of my day.”

Coleman said knowing the kids will have these gifts to open on Christmas- when some may not have anything else under the tree- is enough reason to work hard all year to secure the funds to make it happen.

“We know times are tough- especially during the holidays. You know, money may be a little tight,” said Coleman. “But to know that these kids are going to have at least the gifts that they get today for Christmas? It’s just... it’s a good feeling.”

He said without the partners and area fundraiser supporters, the event would not be possible.

“To see the kids, as they come running down the aisle, and they’re smiling,” he said. “Just the look on their face- knowing they’re getting ready to go shop with a trooper and that we’re going to go eat lunch with them and everything- it makes all that work during the year all worth it.”

You can see the future fundraising efforts for next year’s event- as they are announced- by following Trooper Coleman’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
KSP: Two dead in Breathitt Co. crash, names released
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
Kayla Cornett
Sheriff: Woman arrested following burglary investigation
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Elk generic
Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program

Latest News

The debate took place in the Interim Judiciary Committee which meets in the months between...
Legislators discuss proposed bill to take guns away from people in crisis
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
HCTC president to serve as acting president at SKCTC
Former Governor Julian Carroll is remembered by his former colleagues for his longtime...
Mourners pay respects as fmr. Gov. Julian Carroll lies in state
City of Hazard
FEMA to reimburse City of Hazard for flood repairs