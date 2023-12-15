Shop With a Trooper tradition continues for KSP Post 9

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 gathered at Pikeville Walmart Friday, getting festive with the annual Shop With a Trooper program.

The event brought in around 70 kids from the five Post 9 counties, giving them a shopping spree, McDonald’s lunch, holiday food baskets, and more. The program- funded by community donations and partnerships- works with family resource centers to find two kids from each elementary school every year, giving them a Christmas to remember.

Troopers say it is always a blessing to see the smiles on the faces of the kids- saying the true gift is not the tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise, but the memories made.

“Something about going down the toy aisle and I’m pushing the buggy and the kid is just slinging toys over their head. And I’m trying to catch them and trying to throw them in there and make sure they all get in the buggy,” said Trooper Michael Coleman, Post 9 Public Affairs Officer. “Just that excitement of going down that aisle is probably the most favorite part of my day.”

Coleman said knowing the kids will have these gifts to open on Christmas- when some may not have anything else under the tree- is enough reason to work hard all year to secure the funds to make it happen.

“We know times are tough- especially during the holidays. You know, money may be a little tight,” said Coleman. “But to know that these kids are going to have at least the gifts that they get today for Christmas? It’s just... it’s a good feeling.”

He said without the partners and area fundraiser supporters, the event would not be possible.

“To see the kids, as they come running down the aisle, and they’re smiling,” he said. “Just the look on their face- knowing they’re getting ready to go shop with a trooper and that we’re going to go eat lunch with them and everything- it makes all that work during the year all worth it.”

You can see the future fundraising efforts for next year’s event- as they are announced- by following Trooper Coleman’s Facebook page.

