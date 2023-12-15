Rain returns Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast continues to be dry for a few more days across southern and eastern Kentucky. High pressure will keep us mostly sunny on this Friday and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Tonight temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Saturday will feature our final day of dry weather in this prolonged stretch of it, as clouds will be building and winds will start to become a bit gusty from the south. Highs will top out just shy of 60 in most locations.

Sunday Storm System

A complex weather set up moves into the region on Sunday. Our weather will mainly be impact by a cold front and low pressure system diving in from the northwest. This will bring rain to the region on early Sunday morning. Temperatures will go from the mid 40s Sunday morning into the lower 50s by the afternoon. However this system is going to combine with a more powerful system moving up the east coast and will cause some additional showers and gusty winds on Sunday night and Monday morning. As this system intensifies it is going to drag an upper level system in from the northwest and pull in a ton of cold air from Canada. This will cause our temperatures to drop from the 40s Monday morning into the 20s by the evening. As the temperatures drop and the northwest wind cranks, we will see rain showers develop and turn to snow in the afternoon and evening. Gusts could go 30 to 40 mph on Monday. It’s too early to talk snow accumulation, but it is possible in the highest elevations. We will keep an eye on this system through the weekend and keep you up to date.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.