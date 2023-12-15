Pulaski County baseball player signs to the University of the Cumberlands

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior Pulaski County baseball player Chance Todd is staying in Kentucky to play baseball at the next level. After the pitcher/infielder graduates from Pulaski County High School, he will play for the University of the Cumberlands for four years.

Todd made his commitment inside the PCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, his head coach, Kent Mayfield, and other Maroons baseball coaches.

The senior did not see the diamond last baseball season due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. This upcoming baseball season will be the first time in a year Todd will play.

