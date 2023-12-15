Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office receives grant from Walmart

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office received a $1,600 grant from the Hazard Walmart.

Sheriff Joe Engle said the grant was used to purchase computers and patrol equipment.

He said the equipment will allow deputies to work more efficiently in the field by establishing internet from their cruisers.

By establishing internet from the cruisers, Engle said they can do many things including obtain warrants and transmit documents.

