Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office receives grant from Walmart

Perry Co. Sheriff's Office equipment
Perry Co. Sheriff's Office equipment(Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office received a $1,600 grant from the Hazard Walmart.

Sheriff Joe Engle said the grant was used to purchase computers and patrol equipment.

He said the equipment will allow deputies to work more efficiently in the field by establishing internet from their cruisers.

By establishing internet from the cruisers, Engle said they can do many things including obtain warrants and transmit documents.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
KSP: Two dead in Breathitt Co. crash, names released
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
Kayla Cornett
Sheriff: Woman arrested following burglary investigation
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Elk generic
Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program

Latest News

Primary Care gift giveaway
EKY health leaders buy gifts for students
MGN Online
KSP: Two dead in Breathitt Co. crash, names released
UK graduate
UK grad focuses on PTSD in teachers for doctoral research
Wesley Bell
Arrest made in Wayne County stalking