Mourners pay respects as fmr. Gov. Julian Carroll lies in state

Former Governor Julian Carroll is remembered by his former colleagues for his longtime...
Former Governor Julian Carroll is remembered by his former colleagues for his longtime commitment to the commonwealth.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Governor Julian Carroll passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. All day Friday, he was given the honor of lying in state in the capitol’s rotunda.

He is remembered by his colleagues who spoke about his character both in and out of office.

“I couldn’t tell you a person more committed to the commonwealth than Governor Carroll,” said Brett Scott, a former deputy commissioner at the Department of Corrections.

Even decades after working with the former governor, his impact is felt by those who got to know him on the job.

“For a young person, it was a wonderful experience for me because he met with us individually and in groups,” said George Burgess, a former colleague at the office for policy management, a job he had soon after graduating college. “It set the stage for my career.”

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at Former Governor Carroll’s memorial service in the Rotunda on Friday afternoon.

“Julian was a true public servant that I’m not sure we can say about anybody else,” said Gov. Beshear.

Throughout Gov. Carroll’s decades of public service in a variety of positions within state-level government, there is a persisting memory among his former colleagues.

“He did not differentiate in relation to his close people and people that were afar. He loved the whole commonwealth,” said Scott.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. at Elevate Church in Frankfort. The Kentucky National Guard will conduct military honors at his gravesite.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
KSP: Two dead in Breathitt Co. crash, names released
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
Kayla Cornett
Sheriff: Woman arrested following burglary investigation
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Elk generic
Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
HCTC president to serve as acting president at SKCTC
City of Hazard
FEMA to reimburse City of Hazard for flood repairs
Primary Care gift giveaway
EKY health leaders buy gifts for students
Perry Co. Sheriff's Office equipment
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office receives grant from Walmart