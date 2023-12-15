Legislators discuss proposed bill to take guns away from people in crisis

The debate took place in the Interim Judiciary Committee which meets in the months between regular legislative sessions.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky legislators heard a debate Friday for a bill involving gun use.

The CARR (Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention) Act- similar to other red flag laws- would allow confiscation or temporary removal of firearms from a person who is in crisis mode.

Whitney Austin, who survived a mass shooting, testified to lawmakers. She said she supports the sct, having sustained 12 gunshot wounds while trapped in a revolving door at a Cincinnati Bank shooting.

“In researching mass shooters over the last three decades, we know 80% of the time they signal their intentions,” said Austin.

The debate drew a lot of emotion from both sides of the political aisle, with some representatives citing constitutional concerns. Others support the bill, which is similar to bills adopted by 18 other states, saying it protects the second amendment while temporally transferring guns away from mentally unstable people.

“And if we could do one thing in this state to prevent one parent from having to go through that, it is worth it,” said Democratic Sen. Karen Berg

Rep. Whitney Westerfield, a Republican, said he plans to file the CARR Act for next year’s session.

