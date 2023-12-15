Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Police said she is wanted in connection to several cash thefts while using the identity of another person.

Police released pictures via a Facebook post below:

Anyone that can identify the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.

