Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Police said she is wanted in connection to several cash thefts while using the identity of another person.

Police released pictures via a Facebook post below:

Anyone that can identify the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
MGN Online
KY-15 reopened following Breathitt Co. crash
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Elk generic
Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program
Kayla Cornett
Sheriff: Woman arrested following burglary investigation

Latest News

Wesley Bell
Arrest made in Wayne County stalking
USDA logo
EKY organizations benefit from community service grants
Sunny skies
Rain returns Sunday
MGN Online
KY-15 reopened following Breathitt Co. crash