Lady Cardinals dominate at Knox Central

“Our kids got off to a great start,” head coach Chris Souder said. “Our energy was great, we’re moving the basketball, followed the gameplan to perfection. It was good to see. This was a good refreshing win for our kids.”(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 7 South Laurel Lady Cardinals traveled to take on Halle Collins and the No. 4 Knox Central Lady Panthers.

South Laurel dominated from the jump, going on to win 72-45.

The Lady Cardinals opened the game on an 8-0 run, highlighted by two three-pointers from Kylie Smith.

South Laurel used a fast-paced offense to push themselves to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter of play.

“That’s the way we want to play,” Souder said. “We’re not very big so we have to play fast and we haven’t been getting rebounds so we’ve really been emphasizing get rebounds and run the floor.”

The Lady Cardinals carried this momentum to head into the lockers leading 42-20.

South Laurel travels to Bath County to take part in the Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament on Dec. 21-Dec. 23.

Knox Central will take on Ashland Blazer on Dec. 16.

