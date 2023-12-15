KSP: Two dead in Breathitt Co. crash, names released

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) released new information Friday following a deadly Thursday evening crash.

The crash closed a portion of KY-15 near the Watts community in Breathitt County for several hours.

Following an investigation, officials said Austin Gibson, 27, was driving a silver Nissan Altima. He was going north on KY-15.

Officials added Robert Begley, 78, was driving a black Dodge Ram and going south.

Investigators said the Nissan Altima crossed the center line and collided with the Dodge Ram.

Gibson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office.

Begley was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

