HCTC president to serve as acting president at SKCTC

Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College(Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College President Dr. Jennifer Lindon will serve as the acting president at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

SKCTC President Dr. Vic Adams, who was in his 25th year at the college, is now on administrative leave.

“Dr. Vic Adams is out on administrative leave. I’m serving in a temporary role as Acting President of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) in addition to continuing to serve as Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) President,” said Dr. Jennifer Lindon in a news release.

