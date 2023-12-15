HCTC president to serve as acting president at SKCTC

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College President Dr. Jennifer Lindon will serve as the acting president at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

SKCTC President Dr. Vic Adams, who was in his 25th year at the college, is now on administrative leave.

“Dr. Vic Adams is out on administrative leave. I’m serving in a temporary role as Acting President of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) in addition to continuing to serve as Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) President,” said Dr. Jennifer Lindon in a news release.

