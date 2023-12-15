FEMA to reimburse City of Hazard for flood repairs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard city officials are continuing to help with projects regarding flood relief.

On Monday, FEMA officials announced they would be reimbursing the City of Hazard $1.8 million in disaster recovery funds.

City Manager Tony Eversole said they will be reimbursed for the Black Gold Circle drain system that was damaged during the July 2022 flood.

“We were just trying to fix an explosion that happened underground that caused the light posts to fall, it shut the road down and blew the asphalt up. And then at that time, we realized that it had washed and caused a bunch of drains and stuff to cut out,” he said.

He said it couldn’t hold up with a large amount of water during that time. Additionally, they had to fix it so businesses in the area could continue to operate.

“We had to go in and do what we did on Black Gold just so First Trust Bank would continue to be able to be there, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, all those businesses there because it was washing out from underneath of them,” he explained.

Eversole said it can be hard while they still have to pay back other projects.

“Because we had to borrow that money and when you borrow money, everybody knows, you gotta make payments on it. When you’re talking about borrowing three, four, five million dollars, the payment on that is huge,” he said.

However, this is a step in the right direction.

“We’re getting 1.8 million back, there’s still a part that we’re gonna have to come up with and we’ve already had to borrow that and make payments. So, it’s not like we’re going to be 1.8 million ahead, we’re still behind,” Eversole explained. “We’ll use that money to pay off some of the money we had to borrow to the repairs that we did city-wide and county-wide. It’s mostly our water and utilities that run throughout the county. We’re still struggling from that and still trying to do repairs.”

