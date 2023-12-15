EKY organizations benefit from community service grants

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development office announced more than $416,000 in grants towards organizations in rural areas of the state.

Of the 10 organizations receiving funding, five of them are in Eastern Kentucky.

The Inez Volunteer Fire Department received a $48,990 grant that will reportedly be used to purchase equipment.

Jackson Independent Schools will reportedly use its $32,700 grant to purchase a van for school use.

The city of Jackson received a $50,000 grant to reportedly replace two law enforcement vehicles.

The Owsley County Fiscal Court received two grants. They reportedly received $42,660 for a search and rescue vehicle as well as $32,200 to purchase a vehicle for county use.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue will reportedly use a $50,000 grant to for search and rescue operations.

