EKY health leaders buy gifts for students

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky and school family resource coordinators teamed up to buy gifts for students in need.

More than 700 students in schools near Primary Care locations are receiving gifts ranging from toys to clothing.

”So, they let every family resource center coordinator send in a list of the kids that are in need, and they have a list of their clothing sizes and a list of a couple of toys that they would like to have,” said Primary Care Public Relations Coordinator Chas Gayheart.

After the gifts are organized into cars for transportation, family resource coordinators meet with parents to deliver them.

“The parents will come to school and pick up the gifts. We give them the option, if they want to put them under the tree from Santa or if they wanna go ahead and just give the gifts to the kids,” said East Perry Elementary Family Resource Director Leigh Ann Carroll.

Carroll said they started the process in October. She also said they have partnered with Primary Care each year since she took the position.

