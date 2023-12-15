Arrest made in Wayne County stalking

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a woman reported being stalked in her neighborhood.

The woman reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a man was following her while on a walk. She said that she changed directions multiple times and he continued to follow her.

She said that she reportedly later saw the man walking outside of her house and swinging a large piece of wood angrily.

On Thursday, a warrant for Wesley Bell, 39, of Monticello was obtained by the victim through the Wayne County District Court.

Deputies picked up and arrested Bell on Elm Street in Monticello.

During the arrest, Bell asked officers if he could smoke a cigarette but instead retrieved a package from his pocket and tried to swallow it.

Officers were able to stop Bell from swallowing the package, which contained a Buprenorphine tablet. Bell claims that he had a prescription for the narcotic.

He was charged with stalking and prescription, not in the proper container.

Bell was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

