Utility issue at entrance doesn’t stop people from finding popular new Danville restaurant

It’s been a week since a widely popular restaurant opened in this small central Kentucky town.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been a week since a widely popular restaurant opened in this small central Kentucky town.

Massive crowds came, but a utility issue did create some concerns early on in that process as far as how to drive into the restaurant’s parking lot.

But it’s no secret that a new Chick-fil-A creates a lot of excitement, regardless of how people get there.

“They’re here. When the first day they opened, I saw traffic lined up all the way out on the bypass,” said customer Rick Hourigan.

Early on, the line stretched all the way out to Lowe’s, and on the first day, some waited hours to be the first customers.

“Just makes me really humbled and proud to be a part of Chick-fil-A. I think we had our first guest in line at 3:30 that morning. They definitely beat me to the restaurant,” said operator Nathan Smith.

And the excitement wasn’t hampered by an access issue. The main entrance won’t open for months because of a gas line issue.

“We knew people were excited for Chick-fil-A, and we had a feeling that our guests would find us. But we wanted to make sure people were getting in here safely,” said Smith.

The developer of the property says the main issue is a gas line that had to be relocated. It could be several more months before the entrance at Skywatch Drive is open.

Signs were put up directing people to the entrance near Lowe’s and Cracker Barrel. But even without that, loyal fans would likely still find a way.

“We are just humbled that everyone chooses to figure out how to get into the restaurant and find that path. And come dine with us,” said Smith.

The developer says the work to relocate the gas lines could be impacted by the weather.

Smith says the store also employs about 135 team members.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk generic
Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program
Jody Roark
Sheriff: Man arrested after running from deputies, resisting arrest
A Monticello man and woman face a plethora of charges following investigations into the...
Two people arrested for trafficking drugs, face several charges in Wayne Co.
South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday...
South Laurel football coach resigns
It’s the season of giving, and one Woodford County student used his own allowance to buy...
Kentucky student uses allowance to buy Christmas presents for his classmates

Latest News

Thousands of gifts were left for families in the Clarksville family this week, funded by...
‘Let’s give hope back’: Pike County organization convoys Christmas to Tennessee tornado victims
Kayla Cornett
Sheriff: Woman arrested following burglary investigation
Terrence Day
Man arrested following DUI crash, sheriff says
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person dead following crash in Perry Co.
.
Portion of KY-15 closed due to crash