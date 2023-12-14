UofL Health marks 3 years since first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Kentucky

Courtesy: UofL Health
Courtesy: UofL Health(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been three years since the COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Kentucky, and it happened in Louisville.

On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith was the very first Kentuckian to get a dose of the vaccine.

“The arrival of the vaccine demonstrated the best of medicine and our commonwealth’s collaborative spirit,” Dr. Smith said. “For the first time, we had a tool to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in a significant way.”

UofL Health has administered more than 170,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Kentuckians since then, including first, second, third and fourth shots.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk generic
Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program
Jody Roark
Sheriff: Man arrested after running from deputies, resisting arrest
A Monticello man and woman face a plethora of charges following investigations into the...
Two people arrested for trafficking drugs, face several charges in Wayne Co.
South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday...
South Laurel football coach resigns
It’s the season of giving, and one Woodford County student used his own allowance to buy...
Kentucky student uses allowance to buy Christmas presents for his classmates

Latest News

disABILITY Resource Center
disABILITY Resource Center providing support for “Long COVID”
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - Utility Rate Increase - Madison 11
Importance of screenings during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness to a Bristol Police K9 so she can be protected...
SURPRISE SQUAD: Bristol K9 receives special vest
Starting in October, ANEW Place's Champlain Inn in Burlington will have a new organization...
New organization to take over Burlington homeless shelter