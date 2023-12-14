Sheriff: Woman arrested following burglary investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported a London woman was arrested following a burglary investigation.

Root said Kayla Cornett, 27, was arrested Thursday morning near Abbuhl Road.

Deputies responded to a home on Abbuhl Road to investigate a stolen tablet report.

During the investigation, deputies said they found the tablet was pinging at a camper across the street from where the burglary happened.

Deputies said they went to the camper and started questioning Cornett.

Cornett reportedly told the deputies the tablet was under the camper.

Deputies were able to find the tablet and match its serial number.

Cornett was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.