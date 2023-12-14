Rain chances increase by Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure will carry us into the first half of the weekend, but rain chances are looming by Sunday.

Tonight Through Friday Night

We stay dry, clear and cold overnight. Low temperatures tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s as calm conditions continue.

An awesome Friday is on tap. As high pressure remains parked over the region, we see more dry, sunny weather. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

Into Friday night, we are tracking more cool and calm conditions. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-lower-30s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

Weekend Forecast

Above-average temperatures will linger to start the weekend. Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-and-upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Dry weather will also stick around for the first half of the weekend. Low temperatures dip into the mid-40s. A stray shower is possible, mainly after midnight.

Scattered showers return for Sunday. We stay mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures reach the upper-40s and lower-50s. Rain chances linger into Sunday night. Lows are back in the lower-40s.

Next Week

Spotty showers are possible Monday, especially early. We are also tracking cooler conditions to kick off the new work week. Highs only reach the mid-and-lower-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-20s.

Tuesday is trending drier and cooler. Temperatures stay in the upper-30s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows dip into the mid-20s.

Dry weather looks to continue into Wednesday. Highs top out in the mid-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows are back in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

