Partnership Housing, Inc. awarded more than $200,000 for low-income housing

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky non-profit is continuing to help create low-income housing.

On Monday, Partnership Housing, Inc. was awarded more than $200,000 from the Housing Preservation Grant to help support projects in Owsley County.

Housing Coordinator and Counselor Stacy Robinson said the grant will help pay for home rehabilitations and new homes for those that cannot afford it.

“This grant will be dispersed between approximately 12 families to help rehabilitate their homes and do much needed repairs that otherwise, they couldn’t afford, and we’ll use it in conjunction with other grants to where we can do the projects and get their homes back up where to it’s great for them to live in,” she said.

VISTA Community Engagement Coordinator Jackie Charles said folks are still struggling following floods in 2021 and 2022.

“Well, our purpose is to make sure that everybody has safe and affordable living. We had two historic floods two years in a row. A lot of the rental homes were washed away or damaged severely, and so, they can’t be lived in anymore, and we have a lot of people that are just living where they can,” she explained. ”We just want everybody to be okay and recover from the floods.”

She said the grants mean they can help more people in need.

“We truly do have survivors here in Owsley County. We come together and we help each other and without the funding from all of the different organizations that help us, we wouldn’t be able to do that,” said Charles.

Due to some families not having enough money to live in adequate homes, Charles said their organization is able to help them.

“A lot of our families just don’t have the extra funds to be able to work on their homes. They have mold, they have bad roofs, they have bad flooring. Some people that we have redone their flooring had plywood laid down because there were holes in the floor,” she said.

Robinson said they also work to make sure homes are energy efficient, so homeowners do not have to worry about an increase in bills.

“With our home rehabs, we try to do everything as energy efficient as possible. And with the new home builds, they are very energy efficient. So, that overall gives them lower utilities, it helps them, not only them but also the future generations that’ll be in those homes,” she explained.

Appalachian Service Project, Frontier Housing, Housing Development Alliance and Kentucky Habitat for Humanity were also awarded grants, totaling more than $900,000 to help improve housing in rural Kentucky.

