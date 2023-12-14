One person dead following crash in Perry Co.

One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.
One person is dead after a crash in Perry County.(WYMT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash, Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed.

Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening just off of Lost Creek Road.

After deputies and first responders got to the scene, they found a woman was thrown from her vehicle after it overturned.

Samantha Gayhart, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk generic
Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program
Jody Roark
Sheriff: Man arrested after running from deputies, resisting arrest
A Monticello man and woman face a plethora of charges following investigations into the...
Two people arrested for trafficking drugs, face several charges in Wayne Co.
South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday...
South Laurel football coach resigns
It’s the season of giving, and one Woodford County student used his own allowance to buy...
Kentucky student uses allowance to buy Christmas presents for his classmates

Latest News

LKLP Community Action
LIHEAP crisis enrollment to soon open
Courtesy: UofL Health
UofL Health marks 3 years since first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Kentucky
Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit filed over gerrymandering claims
WYMT First Alert Weather
High pressure keeps us dry for a few more days