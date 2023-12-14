Man arrested following DUI crash, sheriff says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested following a DUI crash in Laurel County, Sheriff John Root confirmed.

Terrence Day, 48, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest happened on West Cumberland Gap Parkway at North Stewart Road.

Deputies responded to the non-injury crash. When they got to the scene and started an investigation, they found the blue Ford Fusion, driven by Day, hit a business truck.

During the investigation, deputies also found Day was under the influence.

Day was charged with driving under the influence.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

