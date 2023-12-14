LIHEAP crisis enrollment to soon open

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies will soon accept applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The program covers any type of energy expense for eligible households.

“From electric to natural gas, coal, wood, propane, kerosene. It covers any heating source that the home may use,” said LKLP Community Action Executive Director Ricky Baker.

The agencies will accept applications on a first-come, first-serve basis, and it starts on Jan. 9 and runs through March 31 or when funding runs out.

You can find a list of the required documents to apply here.

Executive Director Ricky Baker also said there are Community Action offices in every county of the WYMT viewing area and across the state.

