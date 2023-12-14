‘Let’s give hope back’: Pike County organization convoys Christmas to Tennessee tornado victims

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville philanthropist and YouTube favorite weather analyst and storm chaser Ryan Hall is using his following to fund relief efforts.

The Y’all Squad, a weather disaster assistance nonprofit devoted to giving back to hard-hit communities, hit the road Saturday to help Tennessee neighbors impacted by the weekend tornadoes.

According to our sister stations WVLT and WSMV, several twisters in the Tennessee area left six people dead, thousands of people unhoused and dozens of people injured. One storm chaser in Hall’s fleet was on the ground in Clarksville during the touchdown.

“You get kind of get excited when you’re like, yeah, there’s a tornado right there,” said storm chaser and Y’all Squad Mission Coordinator Caleb Beachum. “Within moments- like, after that tornado kind of passed across the road right in front of me- I realized, like, this affected people’s lives.”

The reporting from the ground was quickly followed by reaching out to those in need, trying to provide presents for families who lost everything to the storms. Followers of Ryan Hall, Y’all have been fueling the nonprofit efforts, sending in tens of thousands of dollars to help in the holiday effort.

“Like, millions of people are following him and watching his videos every single week,” said Beachum. “So, when there’s an imminent severe weather threat that happens, and he’s able to inform people that’s happening, nine times out of 10 people are like, ‘How can we help? How can we do something to make a difference in these people’s lives that have been affected?’”

Those funds filled shopping carts with toys and needed items, which have since been delivered to the Clarksville, Tenn. area- a military community hit hard by the tornadoes.

“And for us to be the boots on the ground to get back, just so many people and troops and their families... it’s so unbelievable,” said Y’all Squad VP and Hall Enterprises Creative Director Chandra Thacker. “It’s honestly the biggest blessing I’ve ever had and the biggest thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

With thousands of toys left behind- picked out for kids and young adults of all ages- the local government will be able to hand them out to families in need ahead of the holidays.

“We came together and we thought of the idea,” said Thacker. “Let’s give hope back. Let’s give faith back. Let’s just give a reason- for Christmas- for these kids to smile again.”

Those involved said the Christmas convoy was a mission they will never forget, crediting the donors for making it happen.

“Being able to provide Christmas for people that literally lost everything- their whole lives have been turned upside down- is definitely going to make the year for a lot of young kids,” said Beachum.

