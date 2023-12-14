Kentucky’s newest basketball court set to be replaced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The new UK basketball court in Rupp Arena is being replaced after one game.

Important update from UK Athletics & Rupp Arena: pic.twitter.com/mV4yskaIMj — Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) December 14, 2023

Rupp Arena and UK Athletics announced on Thursday that the newest playing surface was unsuitable and would no longer be used.

The new UK floor featured the interlocking “UK” logo and the state of Kentucky at center court, a fresh take and a welcomed one from BBN.

The one game played on it saw Kentucky lose to UNC-Wilmington 80-73.

The old court had been in use since the 2000-01 season.

Until the replacement court arrives, Rupp Arena will use the older floor that last saw the Cats take down then No. 8 Miami 95-73.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.