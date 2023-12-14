Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit filed over gerrymandering claims

Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court building(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld Republican-drawn boundaries for state House and congressional districts.

The case involved Congressional and State House maps Republicans drew up in 2022.

Democrats alleged that the majority party’s mapmaking amounted to gerrymandering in violation of the state’s constitution.

The court noted that an alternative proposal would have resulted in nearly the same lopsided advantage for Republicans in Kentucky House elections and would not have altered the GOP’s 5-1 advantage in U.S. House seats from the Bluegrass State.

The new district boundaries were passed by the GOP-dominated legislature over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes in early 2022. The new maps were used in last year’s election.

The justices referred to redistricting as an “inherently political process” assigned to the legislature.

“An expectation that apportionment will be free of partisan considerations would thus not only be unrealistic, but also inconsistent with our constitution’s assignment of responsibility for that process to an elected political body,” Justice Angela McCormick Bisig wrote in the majority opinion.

The court concluded that the once-a-decade mapmaking did not violate Kentucky’s constitution. It upheld a lower court ruling that had concluded the new boundaries amounted to “partisan gerrymanders,” but said the constitution doesn’t explicitly forbid the consideration of partisan interests during redistricting.

