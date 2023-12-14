High pressure keeps us dry for a few more days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast continues to remain dry across the mountains as high pressure will stick with us for a few more days. That means today you can expect mostly clear skies. After a chilly start this morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s, we should warm into the lower 50s, just a few degrees above where we’d typically expect to be this time of year. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, lows near 30 and highs in the mid 50s.

The Weekend Storm System

We start off Saturday nice and dry, but it will be our last day in this stretch of dry weather we’ve seen for most of the week. We will start off in the lower 30s and climb to the mid and upper 50s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day and winds may become a little gusty at times.

That sets the stage for the big southern storm system we’ve been talking about for most of the week. The computer models are finally starting to agree on an overall track that would bring some precipitation to the mountains on Sunday and Monday, the question now becomes how much? For now I’m going to call for a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday and 40% on Monday, so we will see periods of showers on both days. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 50s and mid 40s on Monday. Both days feature lows in the lower 40s.

The question then becomes what happens on Tuesday. Some of the models are showing the storm moving out to sea and bringing us cloudy skies, while others are trying to bring a chance of a little rain and snow mix thanks to a strong northwest wind. We’re putting a 20% chance of wintry mix in the forecast for now on Tuesday, but will fine tune the details as we get a little closer. Wednesday of next week is looking dry and cold with lows in the lower to mid 20s and highs in the lower 40s.

