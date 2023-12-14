Chronic wasting disease detected in Kentucky deer population

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chronic wasting disease, a fatal disease that attacks the nervous system of deer and elk populations, has been detected in Kentucky for the first time. The officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife have enacted their CWD Response Plan.

In early November, amid deer hunting season, a hunter in Ballard County harvested a two-year-old buck that later tested positive for CWD. The disease is now found in over 30 states nationwide and has been spreading for over 20 years. KDFWR officials say that has given them plenty of time to put together a flexible plan to address the disease.

“For us, it’s one that we feel confident in. We have a great group of staff that have a lot of expertise in disease management and it’s one we’ve been preparing for 20 years. We have a response plan that we’ve shared with the public for this entire time, and that plan kind of outlines everything we will do in an event that we’re here to talk about today,” said Gabe Jenkins, deputy commissioner of the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife.

Those next steps after the public is made aware could include anything from increased frequency of roadkill testing to agency-directed culling of local deer populations. Throughout hunting season, KDFWR tested hundreds of deer through specimens collected by deer hunters, though now that hunting season is coming to a close, they’ll rely on new methods of identifying the elusive disease.

“The thing about this disease, and what makes it so insidious, is it takes a long time for deer to actually develop symptoms. What we call the incubation period from when you’re infected to when you have symptoms, is, on average, 16 months,” said Dr. Christine Casey, Kentucky’s state wildlife veterinarian. “I mean that’s a little over a year, almost a year and a half where an animal can be on the landscape and look healthy but be infected, so that’s what’s so important about our hunter harvest surveillance because those are detecting early detections in a healthy animal.”

One method of continued surveillance throughout the year relies on the watchful eyes of those who live near wild deer populations, allowing the public to submit reports of sick deer or those who are dying unexpectedly.

“In the spring and summer, we still want those sick deer reports, we follow up on those,” Dr. Casey said. “That’s also part of our time where we’re getting samples from roadkill and these mortality investigations.”

Jenkins believes that these reports are essential in maintaining healthy populations, whether due to CWD or any other disease that could affect a herd.

“When it’s a sick animal, that’s a highly risky animal or an animal that we want to get our hands on,” Jenkins said,” So the ones where we want to try to get off the landscape and have it tested.”

One deer has tested positive so far in Kentucky, and eight are currently pending testing results. The CWD response plan is adjustable based on how many deer are found to be infected, and will likely change as KDFWR gains more information.

