2024 dates and matchups for Kentucky football season released

(WYMT) - Kentucky’s full 2024 football season schedule has been released via ESPN.

UK has eight home games, including Georgia and Auburn.

The Cats will also play first time SEC opponent, Texas in their final road game.

Kentucky will play four huge road games, at Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

Kentucky finished the 2023 regular season 7-5.

2024 Full Schedule:

Southern Mississippi vs. Kentucky, Aug. 31.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky, Sept. 7.

Georgia vs. Kentucky, Sept. 14.

Ohio vs. Kentucky, Sept. 21.

Kentucky at Ole Miss, Sept. 28.

Bye

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky, Oct. 12.

Kentucky at Florida, Oct. 19.

Auburn vs. Kentucky, Oct. 26.

Kentucky at Tennessee, Nov. 2.

Bye

Murray State vs. Kentucky, Nov. 16.

Kentucky at Texas, Nov. 23.

Louisville vs. Kentucky, Nov. 30.

