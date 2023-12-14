2 workers dead after incident in NKY

The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called to Steven Tanner Street in Bromley.(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews continued to search for the body of one of two men killed in Bromley after an incident Thursday

The men were working in Sanitation District 1 and were in a hole about 40 feet when they went missing. Park Hills police said two men have died, but only one has been recovered.

Another man was injured but wasn’t hospitalized and refused treatment.

Park Hills Police Chief Cody Stanley said an underwater search and recovery team would be coming to the site.

“The cold temperatures are not helpful obviously, but in the conditions in which they were conducting their searches I don’t think the external elements have much factor,” Stanley said.

Stanley said there was no collapse at the Sanitation District 1. Investigators are working to learn what trapped the workers.

No names have been released. Stanley said crews would remain at the site until the body was recovered.

