2 workers dead after incident in NKY

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews continued to search for the body of one of two men killed in Bromley after an incident Thursday

The men were working in Sanitation District 1 and were in a hole about 40 feet when they went missing. Park Hills police said two men have died, but only one has been recovered.

Another man was injured but wasn’t hospitalized and refused treatment.

Park Hills Police Chief Cody Stanley said an underwater search and recovery team would be coming to the site.

“The cold temperatures are not helpful obviously, but in the conditions in which they were conducting their searches I don’t think the external elements have much factor,” Stanley said.

Stanley said there was no collapse at the Sanitation District 1. Investigators are working to learn what trapped the workers.

No names have been released. Stanley said crews would remain at the site until the body was recovered.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.