UK addresses student concerns regarding hate speech amid Israel-Hamas war

UK addresses student concerns regarding hate speech amid Israel-Hamas war
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University leaders across the country have faced criticism over their response to anti-semitism on their campuses.

As the conversation surrounding hate speech continues at the national level, the University of Kentucky is addressing what they’ve seen on their campus since October 7.

“Speech is at the heart of what we do as an institution, right? And we’re a public institution,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

Blanton says UK always emphasizes the importance of fostering respectful dialogue on campus despite differing perspectives, but it’s especially important amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“You can bet that discussions, dialogue, debate, all that is going on on our campus, but fortunately, this is a place, we think, that fosters the right kind of dialogue, disagreements without being disagreeable,” said Blanton.

Blanton says university professors and staff are working to make sure rich debates can happen in their classrooms without becoming something that is harmful to people.

As a public institution, Blanton says UK emphasizes the importance of free speech on campus, but not without acknowledging the complexity of the issue.

“At the same time, we have to be a place that isn’t going to tolerate violence, isn’t going to tolerate physical harm of people, and we do that,” said Blanton.

While UK hasn’t seen an uptick in hate speech since October 7th, Blanton says students have expressed concerns about their own safety and well-being as they witness a rise in hate on the national stage. The university wants those students to feel safe and supported.

“We’ve got to be a place where we understand that even if speech is allowed, even when it is allowed, and has to be allowed that we’re going to have resources for people to turn to, to understand, to get the awareness and education but also support when they are hurt,” said Blanton.

UK says they’ve invested millions of dollars in improvements to safety and wellness. That includes security measures on campus and mental health resources for students.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday...
South Laurel football coach resigns
A Corbin man is behind bars after police found drug paraphernalia and associated drugs during...
Police reportedly find drugs during traffic stop
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
‘We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle’: Animal shelter staff say shelter is beyond full
KY Lottery
BIG WIN! Kentucky siblings are celebrating a $225,000 win! They won the top prize playing Kentucky Cashball 225 from the KY Lottery

Latest News

FEMA funds Floyd County flooded property buyouts
Jody Roark
Sheriff: Man arrested after running from deputies, resisting arrest
A Monticello man and woman face a plethora of charges following investigations into the...
Two people arrested for trafficking drugs, face several charges in Wayne Co.
A southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after leading police on a chase.
Kentucky man arrested after leading police on chase
Austin Prather appeared in circuit court flanked by his public defenders Wednesday
Sothern Ky. man accused of murdering his family members appears in court