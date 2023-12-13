Two people arrested for trafficking drugs, face several charges in Wayne Co.

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man and woman face a plethora of charges following investigations into the illegal sale of narcotics.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they have received information from the public in the last several weeks about what they believed to be a home on Tony Dishman Road that was selling illegal narcotics.

The investigation led the officials with the sheriff’s office to gather enough information about the operation to apply for a search warrant for that home.

On Tuesday, a Wayne County District Court judge approved and signed the search warrant after reviewing the information obtained by the sheriff’s office.

The search warrant was executed at 12:45 a.m. overnight on 129 Tony Dishman Road. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a total of 122 assorted pills/tablets, three firearms, a bag of marijuana, drug paraphernalia items, a white powdery substance, two police scanners, and a total of $2,534.00 in cash.

Tony M. Dishman was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree (greater than or equal to 20 but less than or equal to 120 drug unspecified - enhancement), possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (unspecified), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, possession/use of a radio that sends/receives police messages, and prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container.

Jennifer A. Crabtree was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree (greater than or equal to 20 but less than or equal to 120 drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (drug unspecified), possession/use of a radio that sends/received police messages, and prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container.

Both Dishman and Crabtree were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the case is still under investigation and more arrests are possible.

