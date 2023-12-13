Two people arrested for trafficking drugs, face several charges in Wayne Co.

A Monticello man and woman face a plethora of charges following investigations into the...
A Monticello man and woman face a plethora of charges following investigations into the illegal sale of narcotics.(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man and woman face a plethora of charges following investigations into the illegal sale of narcotics.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they have received information from the public in the last several weeks about what they believed to be a home on Tony Dishman Road that was selling illegal narcotics.

The investigation led the officials with the sheriff’s office to gather enough information about the operation to apply for a search warrant for that home.

On Tuesday, a Wayne County District Court judge approved and signed the search warrant after reviewing the information obtained by the sheriff’s office.

The search warrant was executed at 12:45 a.m. overnight on 129 Tony Dishman Road. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a total of 122 assorted pills/tablets, three firearms, a bag of marijuana, drug paraphernalia items, a white powdery substance, two police scanners, and a total of $2,534.00 in cash.

Tony M. Dishman was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree (greater than or equal to 20 but less than or equal to 120 drug unspecified - enhancement), possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (unspecified), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, possession/use of a radio that sends/receives police messages, and prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container.

Jennifer A. Crabtree was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree (greater than or equal to 20 but less than or equal to 120 drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (drug unspecified), possession/use of a radio that sends/received police messages, and prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container.

Both Dishman and Crabtree were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the case is still under investigation and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday...
South Laurel football coach resigns
A Corbin man is behind bars after police found drug paraphernalia and associated drugs during...
Police reportedly find drugs during traffic stop
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
‘We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle’: Animal shelter staff say shelter is beyond full
KY Lottery
BIG WIN! Kentucky siblings are celebrating a $225,000 win! They won the top prize playing Kentucky Cashball 225 from the KY Lottery

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
A few more clouds today, but still dry
Shop local this holiday season.
Local stores suggest you shop small this holiday season
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Shop Small - Buddy 11
A man from Huntington was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Wayne County.
Man arrested on drug charges