Tunnel2Towers covers two more mortgages for fallen KY officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last month, we told you Tunnel to Towers, a non-profit, paid off the mortgage for the family of fallen Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

Now, the group is stepping up once again, to cover two more Kentucky families, whose loved ones, died in the line of duty.

“We’re not going to let evil win out,” said Chairman, Frank Siller. “We are going to take that and do good in honor of my brother and all of these great heroes who died on 9/11.”

Siller, lost his brother Stephen in the 9/11 Terror Attacks. His family turned their pain, into promises.

Now, they help families of fallen first-responders. They pay off mortgages for those left behind and help take a big burden off their plate.

“But in this season of hope we want to make sure that these families are not forgotten,” he said.

Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins was killed in an ambush style attack in Floyd County in July 2022 serving a warrant.

London Police Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in October 2022.

Both men, left behind wives and small children.

“We’ve got to give a sense of security and some peace back in the lives and some hope back in the lives of these kids and these widows and widowers that saw their loved ones die for us,” said Siller.

Medlock and Chaffins were second generation first-responders. Both of their fathers served their community. It’s a sense of sacrifice that runs deep their through veins.

“Because these great heroes, before they run into a fire, do you think they asked, ‘Are they black? Are they white? Are they Hispanic? Are they Christian? Are they Jewish or whatever.’ They don’t ask questions they just run in,” he said.

Tunnel to Towers has already covered more than 200 mortgages this year. They plan to do about 41 between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. To give, donate or learn more, click here.

