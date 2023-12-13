Sheriff: Man facing charges after elbowing deputy in the face, resisting arrest

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a London man was arrested after running from police and resisting arrest.

Timothy Combs, 45, was arrested Monday night off of Mitchell Creek Road.

Deputies said they responded to a home after they got a complaint of an “out of control” man threatening to cut people.

When officials got to the scene, they said Combs ran out of the back of the home and into the woods.

Deputies said Combs did not listen to commands, and he struggled with them during the arrest.

Combs reportedly elbowed one deputy in the face during the incident.

Officials said Combs was under the influence. He was charged with running from police, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Combs was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Corbin Arrest - 6