Sheriff: Man arrested after running from deputies, resisting arrest

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested after Laurel County Sheriff John Root said he ran from deputies and resisted arrest.

Jody Lynn Roark, 44, was arrested at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Marydell Road.

Deputies said they initially responded to a complaint of a man walking on the road with outstanding warrants.

When officials got to the scene, they found Roark and learned he had two warrants.

During the arrest, deputies said Roark resisted and ran away.

Following a short chase, Roark was arrested.

Officials confirmed he was charged with two warrants, running from police and resisting arrest.

Roark was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

