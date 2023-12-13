Police take students on holiday shopping spree

Hazard Police 'Shop with a Cop.'
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department was able to have ‘Shop with a Cop’ at Walmart in Hazard.

They were accompanied by 20 students, 10 from Roy G. Eversole Elementary and 10 from Hazard Middle School. Each student was able to spend up to $150.

“We got a grant. We got grant money to do this. So, it’s not costing any city money or anything. So, we just got together with the schools and planned it out,” said Hazard Police Chief Darren Williams.

Along with the opportunity to buy toys, officers got the chance to positively interact with students.

“The kids here only see police officers in bad circumstances, but this right here, this gives us as much joy as them just being able to give back to the community,” said Roy G. Eversole School Resource Officer Barry Engle.

Engle also said anyone wishing to donate to their ‘Shop with a Cop’ next year can do so by contacting the Hazard Police Department.

