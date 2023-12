LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ja’Mori Maclin is set to join BBN in 2024.

The Kirkwood, MO native started his college career at Missouri in 2020, before transferring to North Texas in 2022.

The former North Texas wide receiver put up 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

