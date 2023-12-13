North Laurel’s Chloe McKnight signs with Transylvania University

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel senior Chloe McKnight signed her letter of intent to play collegiate basketball for Transylvania University on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

McKnight signed to play at Transylvania from North Laurel High School surrounded by family and friends. The Lady Jag will stay close to home since the university is located in Lexington.

Recently, McKnight helped lead the North Laurel Lady Jaguars to the championship game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 9.

McKnight is averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds so far in the 2023 season.

Last season, the Lady Pioneers finished the 2023 season undefeated and won their first ever Division III national championship.

McKnight will return to action with the No. 3 North Laurel girls basketball team on the road against No. 1 Pikeville on Friday, Dec. 15 at 8:00 p.m.

We will have more video and an interview from McKnight’s signing added to this article later tonight after WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.