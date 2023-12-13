Man from Carter County wins $50,000 on scratch-off

“I started feeling chills running down the top of my head,” Stephens said.
“I started feeling chills running down the top of my head,” Stephens said.(Kentucky lottery)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Grayson, Kentucky had to get a second opinion after scratching off a ticket revealing a $50,000 prize on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Last month, Gary Stephens scratched the $50,000 Ca$h ticket and did a double take when he read what he had won. He had uncovered a win on every spot on the ticket, winning the game’s top prize.

“I started feeling chills running down the top of my head,” Stephens said. “It felt pretty good!”

“I had to call my twin boys for a second opinion. I just didn’t believe it,” he told lottery officials.

Stephens received a check for $35,750 after taxes.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop located on North Carol Malone Blvd. in Grayson, where the winning ticket was sold, will receive $500.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday...
South Laurel football coach resigns
A Corbin man is behind bars after police found drug paraphernalia and associated drugs during...
Police reportedly find drugs during traffic stop
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
‘We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle’: Animal shelter staff say shelter is beyond full
KY Lottery
BIG WIN! Kentucky siblings are celebrating a $225,000 win! They won the top prize playing Kentucky Cashball 225 from the KY Lottery

Latest News

A southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after leading police on a chase.
Kentucky man arrested after leading police on chase
Hazard Police 'Shop with a Cop.'
Police take students on holiday shopping spree
Austin Prather appeared in circuit court flanked by his public defenders Wednesday
SKY man accused of murdering his family members appears in court
Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer
Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer not seeking re-election