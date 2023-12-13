Letcher Central Lady Cougars escape Knott Central at home

Knott Central vs. Letcher Central girls basketball on Dec. 12, 2023.
Knott Central vs. Letcher Central girls basketball on Dec. 12, 2023.(WYMT HPMOBILE3 | WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher Central Lady Cougars hosted the No. 10 Knott Central Lady Patriots for a Tuesday night matchup that would end in a nailbitter.

The Lady Patriots struggled to shoot at the start of the game, staying in single digits by the end of period one. The Patriots had better luck scoring in the second period, picking up 11 points, but the Lady Cougars were sparked by senior forward Keira Couch’s menacing efforts down low late in the second. By halftime, Couch and the Cougars led 23-15.

Megan Huff’s squad came close to tying the game in the third period but two turnovers nearing the end of the quarter would keep Letcher’s lead intact, 35-29.

The Patriots opened the final period with a clutch 3-pointer from senior guard Kylie Gayheart, making it a one-score game. However, the Patriots were never able to tie the game or claim a lead despite back-to-back threes from senior guard Lacey Hall.

Knott Central missed another opportunity to tie the game after missing several critical free-throws with under a minute remaining.

Letcher Central went on to win their second game of the season 49-46. The Lady Cougars sit at an even 2-2 on the season while the Lady Patriots break even at 3-3.

Highlights will be added to this article after WYMT Sports at 11:00 p.m. tonight.

