Ky. Fish and Wildlife receives award for elk program

Elk generic
Elk generic(New Mexico Dept. of Game & Fish)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildlife Society honored the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources with an award for the reintroduction and management of elk in Southeast Kentucky.

“Kentucky’s elk program has been lauded as one of the most successful wildlife restoration programs in United States history,” officials explained.

From 1997 until 2002, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife moved 1,541 elk from six western states to establish the largest herd east of the Rocky Mountains.

In 2022, the last major step of the program was finished. Officials relocated 43 animals to McCreary County, the last county in the designated elk zone.

Officials said the elk population now extends across 16 counties in Kentucky.

“I’m extremely proud of our staff, current and past commission members, and partners such as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and local government officials who have supported our elk program in a variety of ways,” said Rich Storm, commissioner of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “This award salutes the combined efforts of everyone involved in our elk restoration efforts through the years, from boldly envisioning it in the mid-1990s to continued enhancements through research, habitat improvement and public access today.”

Officials added, that in 1850, elk were locally extinct in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday...
South Laurel football coach resigns
A Corbin man is behind bars after police found drug paraphernalia and associated drugs during...
Police reportedly find drugs during traffic stop
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
‘We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle’: Animal shelter staff say shelter is beyond full
KY Lottery
BIG WIN! Kentucky siblings are celebrating a $225,000 win! They won the top prize playing Kentucky Cashball 225 from the KY Lottery

Latest News

Jody Roark
Sheriff: Man arrested after running from deputies, resisting arrest
Austin Prather appeared in circuit court flanked by his public defenders Wednesday
Sothern Ky. man accused of murdering his family members appears in court
Hankison heads toward the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse in Louisville
Former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison retrial set for October
A southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after leading police on a chase.
Kentucky man arrested after leading police on chase