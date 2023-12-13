Kentucky man arrested after leading police on chase

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after he led police on a chase that started in Pulaski County before going into Lincoln County and then back into Pulaski County.

At approximately 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office noticed a red Chevy pickup going north on Highway 1247 driving in a manner that led him to think the driver was under the influence.

When the deputy tried to obtain information from the truck’s license plate, the driver in the truck sped off and swerved continuously into the opposite lane.

An attempt was made to pull the driver over by the deputy when he initiated his patrol lights but Ronnie Redden, 25, of Eubank, continued to accelerate in an attempt to evade the deputy.

During the chase, the truck violated several traffic laws as it crossed into Lincoln County before coming back into Pulaski County on U.S. 27. The truck eventually came to a stop at 2005 Hayes Rd., in Eubank.

Redden then fled on foot but deputies later brought him into custody after he was hiding behind a home on the road.

Redden told deputies he ran away from the deputy’s attempt to pull him over because had warrants for his arrest.

Redden was charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree - motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police in the second degree - on foot, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance in the second degree - aggravated circumstances, first offense driving DUI suspended license, reckless driving, speeding 26 miles per hour or greater, failure to or improper signal, disregarding a stop sign and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance or security - first offense.

Redden was also served with a Pulaski County Circuit Court warrant on a probation violation on a previous felony conviction of fleeing and evading police in the first-degree - motor vehicle and a Rockcastle County District Court warrant for failure to appear on allegations of motor vehicle violations.

Redden was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

