Hazard dominates at home over Wolfe County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard boys basketball brought in win number seven in a row to start the season against Wolfe County, 77-32, on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The undefeated Hazard Bulldogs dominated Wolfe County from the opening tip-off.

By the end of two quarters, the Bulldogs led 52-18. Hazard was led by junior forward Evin Eversole and sophomore guard Seth Caudill.

Eversole and Caudill combined for 37 points in the first half.

The Bulldogs finished their evening at Memorial Gymnasium with a 77-32 victory, improving their record to seven straight wins to start their 2023 campaign.

Wolfe County falls to 3-3 on the season.

Hazard will host Letcher Central on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Wolfe County will continue their road trip when they take on Jackson County in the ARH Big Lou Classic at Perry Central High School on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2:00 p.m.

