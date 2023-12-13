The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Former UK QB Will Levis leads Titans to unprecedented comeback vs Dolphins
South Laurel Athletic Director Jep Irwin confirmed to WYMT that Mitchell resigned Tuesday...
South Laurel football coach resigns
A Corbin man is behind bars after police found drug paraphernalia and associated drugs during...
Police reportedly find drugs during traffic stop
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
‘We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle’: Animal shelter staff say shelter is beyond full
KY Lottery
BIG WIN! Kentucky siblings are celebrating a $225,000 win! They won the top prize playing Kentucky Cashball 225 from the KY Lottery

Latest News

A southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after leading police on a chase.
Kentucky man arrested after leading police on chase
Hazard Police 'Shop with a Cop.'
Police take students on holiday shopping spree
Austin Prather appeared in circuit court flanked by his public defenders Wednesday
SKY man accused of murdering his family members appears in court
Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer
Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer not seeking re-election
“I started feeling chills running down the top of my head,” Stephens said.
Man from Carter County wins $50,000 on scratch-off