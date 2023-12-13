Former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison retrial set for October

Hankison heads toward the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse in Louisville
Hankison heads toward the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse in Louisville(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Dec. 13, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal prosecutors confirmed they intend to retry former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison on two civil rights violations for blindly shooting in Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings set a potential trial date of Oct. 14, 2024. Jennings set another hearing for late January to get an update from Hankison’s defense team.

One of his lawyers, Stewart Mathews, is withdrawing from the case to retire at the end of this year. Mathews previously represented Hankison during his state trial on wanton endangerment charges. He was acquitted in that trial.

The judge is giving him time to hire new attorneys for his retrial.

Hankison’s federal trial ended with a hung jury in mid-November following several days of jury deliberations. The jury deadlocked, unable to agree on a verdict on either charge against Hankison.

The government charged Hankison for violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, and three neighbors in the adjoining apartment when he fired 10 shots through covered windows during a raid at Taylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020.

Five of his rounds punched through the wall and entered the neighboring apartment. Hankison has pleaded not guilty.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The trial could move up to the summer depending on the schedule for any new lawyers Hankison hires.

