A few more clouds today, but still dry

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our stretch of dry weather is going to continue on this Wednesday as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. The only big difference from the last few days is going to be a few more clouds in the sky, thanks to a weak cold front that’s cross the area today. No precipitation is expected, and our highs will just be a few degrees cooler than yesterday with highs toping out in the upper 40s. Skies will begin to clear out overnight as lows dip into the upper 20s.

The Rest of the Work Week

We will continue to keep the forecast nice and dry as we head through the remainder of the work week. That area of high pressure that has brought us the dry weather so far this week is going no where fast and will stay with us through the end of the workweek and beginning of the weekend. Expect clear to mostly clear conditions on both Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Thursday and mid 50s on Friday.

The Weekend and Beyond

Saturday is looking great by December standards with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. The weather pattern finally begins to change a bit on Sunday though as an area of low pressure develops along the gulf coast and moves towards the Atlantic coast. As we’ve noted the last few days, the computer models are really struggling with this storm, but it does look like that it will move close enough to the bluegrass to at least introduce a few shower chances on Sunday and Monday and bring our temperatures down a few degrees. We will continue to keep an eye on this system and adjust the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.