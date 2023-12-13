FEMA funds Floyd County flooded property buyouts

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are working with flood survivors and FEMA to find a better foundation for the future after the 2022 floods.

“They went to bed one night woke up next morning and last were washed away everything that they Worked for was washed away,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “I remember pulling up at a guy’s house and he’s got a pile of rubbish in his front yard and he said, ‘That’s 25 years of coal mining.’”

FEMA announced $1,675,804 in federal funding was awarded to Floyd County for the purchase of properties impacted by the July 2022 floods and manage a program for the project. The money will allow the county to buy 13 flooded-impacted properties, demolish structures thereon, and clean up the debris.

Williams said the 13 homeowners who received the buyout are only a portion of the people seeing results from their FEMA applications. While 125 homeowners applied for the buyout program, 18 of those have closed and 26 are in the process of seeing results by February.

“The homes that have been involved in the buyout process previously was four to six years,” said Williams. “I didn’t want to give them false hope that this was going to, you know, be expedited and be moved up and taken care of in 12 to 18 months, but that’s the case. We are there.”

He said the effort to get people bought out and back in homes has been a passion of his office and Big Sandy Area Development District, saying Missy Allen and Eric Ratliff are the true champions behind the local efforts.

“They’ve done a spectacular job and if we could give them a gold medal that’s what we we should give them because they’ve really gone above and beyond to ensure that this stuff is moving quickly,” said Williams. “They do understand the importance of getting these folks back in housing, and it’s not just a job to them, it’s personal.”

According to Wednesday’s news release from FEMA, the 13 properties bought with the $1.6 million award will be left as a green space, operated by the county. Williams said he hopes to continue seeing the funds flow in the months to come.

“FEMA is having some funding issues on a national level and that’s a little concerning to us going forward,” said Williams. “Is the funding going to hold to go ahead and finish these buyouts?”

