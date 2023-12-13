Dry through Saturday, tracking potential system on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast does not change much through Saturday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. However, we are tracking a potential rainmaker for the second half of the weekend.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

We remain dry and cold through tonight. Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. You may need some extra time to defrost the car on your Thursday morning commute.

Sunshine returns in full force on Thursday. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-lower-50s as we remain dry.

Into Thursday night, we are tracking calm and chilly conditions. Lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s under a mostly clear sky.

Dry & Mild For Friday & Saturday

High pressure will bring more dry and mostly sunny weather to the region to end the work week.

Highs on Friday top out in the mid-50s, so we are tracking some above-average temperatures. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

We remain dry on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-50s across the mountains. Lows are back in the mid-40s.

Possible Weather System In The Extended Forecast

We are tracking a possible weather system by Sunday. Scattered showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the lower-50s, and lows bottom out in the lower-40s.

Spotty showers can not be ruled out on Monday as we remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Temperatures reach the mid-40s, and lows tumble into the upper-20s.

Tuesday is looking drier and cooler. Highs only top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-20s.

