Barion Brown named Sporting News First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The accolades continue to pour in for one of the most electrifying players for Kentucky Football.

After being named a second team All-American by CBS Sports last week, The Sporting News announced it has named Barion Brown as a first team All-American as a kick returner.

Brown led the SEC and was second in the country in kickoff yards per return at 31.7. Brown was the only player in the conference to return two kickoffs for touchdowns this season.

The Nashville native had a team-high 40 receptions to go along with 439 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.